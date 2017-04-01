CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Tigers Announce 2017 Starting Pitching Rotation

April 1, 2017 3:31 PM
Filed Under: Daniel Norris, Detroit Tigers, Jordan Zimmermann, Justin Verlander, Matt Boyd, Michael Fulmer

DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — The Detroit Tigers open the 2017 season on Monday against the Chicago White Sox in the Windy City.

Manager Brad Ausmus announced weeks ago that veteran ace Justin Verlander would start the season opener for the Tigers, while second-year phenom Michael Fulmer will get the home opener on Friday against the Boston Red Sox.

The team announced the rest of its starting pitching rotation after its final Spring Training game against the Miami Marlins on Saturday.

Jordan Zimmermann and Daniel Norris will follow Verlander on Wednesday and Thursday, while Matt Boyd will pitch the second game against the Red Sox on Saturday.

The Tigers return a trio of young arms that flashed brilliance in 2016. Fulmer was named the American League Rookie of the Year after posting a 3.06 ERA and an 11-7 record.

Boyd and Norris were the big return the Tigers got in return for David Price from the Toronto Blue Jays in 2015. Norris missed a considerable amount of time last year with back and oblique injuries.

Zimmermann, too, will be a welcome return to the rotation. The eight-year veteran pitched in only 18 games for the Tigers last season after signing a five-year, $110-million contract with Detroit.

After three below-average seasons and a litany of injuries, Verlander returned to form in 2016 — the 34-year-old came in second place in the A.L. Cy Young Award voting behind former Tiger Rick Porcello.

After more questions and uncertainty throughout Spring Training, the Tigers released former starter Mike Pelfrey this week and are planning to bring Anibal Sanchez out of the bullpen as a long reliever.

