Tigers Announce 2017 Starting Pitching Rotation

DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — The Detroit Tigers open the 2017 season on Monday against the Chicago White Sox in the Windy City.

Manager Brad Ausmus announced weeks ago that veteran ace Justin Verlander would start the season opener for the Tigers, while second-year phenom Michael Fulmer will get the home opener on Friday against the Boston Red Sox.

The team announced the rest of its starting pitching rotation after its final Spring Training game against the Miami Marlins on Saturday.

Jordan Zimmermann and Daniel Norris will follow Verlander on Wednesday and Thursday, while Matt Boyd will pitch the second game against the Red Sox on Saturday.

The Tigers return a trio of young arms that flashed brilliance in 2016. Fulmer was named the American League Rookie of the Year after posting a 3.06 ERA and an 11-7 record.

Boyd and Norris were the big return the Tigers got in return for David Price from the Toronto Blue Jays in 2015. Norris missed a considerable amount of time last year with back and oblique injuries.

Zimmermann, too, will be a welcome return to the rotation. The eight-year veteran pitched in only 18 games for the Tigers last season after signing a five-year, $110-million contract with Detroit.

After three below-average seasons and a litany of injuries, Verlander returned to form in 2016 — the 34-year-old came in second place in the A.L. Cy Young Award voting behind former Tiger Rick Porcello.

After more questions and uncertainty throughout Spring Training, the Tigers released former starter Mike Pelfrey this week and are planning to bring Anibal Sanchez out of the bullpen as a long reliever.