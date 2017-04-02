CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
$66 Million In Roadwork Coming To Oakland County This Year

April 2, 2017 1:13 PM

BEVERLY HILLS (WWJ) — Drivers in Oakland County can expect to see a lot of orange construction barrels this year.

Over $66 million dollars in road work is planned around Oakland County this season with a combination of maintenance and big-ticket projects.

Craig Bryson, spokesman for the Road Commission for Oakland County, told WWJ that additional money from the state road funding bill will definitely help.

“We’re focusing on a lot of the roads that are in mediocre, moderate condition and putting a new asphalt surface on them,” Bryson said. “We’ve got, boy, probably two dozen or so simple resurfacing projects that we’re funding with that money, as well as a few larger projects.”

Bryson said a $14 million dollar infusion from the new state road funding bill will help pay the work

“We’ve got quite a few large projects as well as a number of smaller projects all over the county,” Bryson said. “The plan for this year with the new road funding coming in, we’ll be able to do a lot of resurfacing jobs all over the county.”

Along with local repaving jobs to smoothen the ride, larger projects include rebuilds of sections of Orchard Lake Rd. in West Bloomfield and Civic Center Dr. in Southfield, along with widening projects along Dequindre and Baldwin Roads.

