Elderly Woman Killed In Overnight Crash On M-59

WHITE LAKE TOWNSHIP (WWJ) — Police in White Lake Township are investigating after a deadly crash on Saturday night.
Police say a 72-year-old female driver was hit and killed by another vehicle along Highland Road/M-59 near Maple Heights Dr. Preliminary information indicates that the victim may have turned out in front of the other vehicle.
The woman’s identity was not released and the condition of the other driver is unknown. Police did not say if there were passengers in either vehicle.
Police will release more information on Monday.
