Massive Crash Closes Eastbound I-96 At M-8, Multiple People Hospitalized

DETROIT (WWJ) — Eastbound I-96 was closed for several hours on Detroit’s west side after a massive crash on Sunday morning.
Both the express and local lanes were closed at the Davison/M-8 as Detroit EMS crews transported nine people to the hospital.
The conditions of those injured in the crash are currently unknown. Michigan State Police troopers were on the scene conducting an investigation.
