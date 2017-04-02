Massive Crash Closes Eastbound I-96 At M-8, Multiple People Hospitalized

April 2, 2017 11:13 AM

DETROIT (WWJ) — Eastbound I-96 was closed for several hours on Detroit’s west side after a massive crash on Sunday morning.

Both the express and local lanes were closed at the Davison/M-8 as Detroit EMS crews transported nine people to the hospital.

The conditions of those injured in the crash are currently unknown. Michigan State Police troopers were on the scene conducting an investigation.

[Stay with CBSDetroit.com and LISTEN LIVE to WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest]

Know before you go: Keep it tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest forecast during traffic and weather, every 10 minutes on the 8s.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia