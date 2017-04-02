Miranda Lambert Wins Album Of The Year At ACM Awards

April 2, 2017 10:19 PM
Filed Under: ACM Awards

By Hayden Wright

One of the Academy of Country Music’s top prizes—Album of the Year—went to Miranda Lambert for The Weight of These Wings. Lambert accepted alongside her producers Frank Liddell, Eric Masse and Glenn Worf. Lambert subtly nodded to the personal turmoil (a divorce from Blake Shelton) that inspired much of the record’s content.

“I just want to say thank you for letting me use my heartbreak and share it with me,” she said.

