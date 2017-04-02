Reports: Tigers To Do ‘Due Diligence’ On Melvin Upton Jr. After His Release

DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — The Toronto Blue Jays are expected to announce the release of outfielder Melvin Upton Jr. and the Detroit Tigers might be interested.

Tigers general manager Al Avila will do his “due diligence” to see if signing the 32-year-old brother of Detroit outfielder Justin Upton, according to multiple reports.

The Tigers are doing their due diligence on Melvin Upton, Jr., general manager Al Avila said. — anthony fenech (@anthonyfenech) April 2, 2017

Al Avila said they'll look into it, see if it makes sense. https://t.co/nz8EphVPEo — Jason Beck (@beckjason) April 2, 2017

@MCB_johnverburg Any team that signs Upton at this point would be doing so for minimum. Padres and Jays are covering rest of his salary. — Jason Beck (@beckjason) April 2, 2017

Upton Jr. is expected to clear waivers, according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.

Melvin Upton Jr has been told that he has been released by the #BlueJays, and is now headed home to Tampa. He will clear waivers Wednesday — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) April 2, 2017

Upton Jr. — formerly known as B.J. Upton — split time between the Blue Jays and the San Diego Padres last season, batting .238 with 20 home runs and 61 RBIs. He also added 27 stolen bases.

The Upton brothers played together with the Atlanta Braves in 2013 and 2014 and with the Padres in 2015. Upton Jr. is due to make about $16.5 million this season — the last year of a five-year, $72.5 million contract he signed with the Braves in 2013.