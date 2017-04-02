Roadside Brush Fires Slow Traffic Down On I-696

FARMINGTON HILLS (WWJ) — Emergency crews have responded to several brush fires that are burning along westbound I-696 near the I-275 and I-96 split in Farmington Hills.
Traffic is slow in the area as drivers have been forced to move to the left lanes.
Authorities have not said what may have been the cause of the fires. Motorists in the area should expect backups and use caution.
