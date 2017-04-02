Snyder Signs Law Shielding Records Until Contract Announced

April 2, 2017 9:00 PM
Filed Under: Rick Snyder

LANSING (AP) — Bids submitted by companies vying for a state government contract will be exempted from public-records requests until the contract winner is announced under legislation signed by Gov. Rick Snyder.

The law, which takes effect immediately, shield records containing a trade secret or financial or propriety information from being released under the state’s Freedom of Information Act.

A state spokesman has said the old law permitted the public opening of vendors’ proposals at the time of bid closing, letting them view competitors’ bids before negotiating with state officials.

Snyder signed the bill Thursday and announced the signing Friday. It was sponsored by Republican Sen. Rick Jones of Grand Ledge.

___

Online:

Public Act 21 of 2017: http://bit.ly/2lVexwL

 

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia