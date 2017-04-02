CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Tigers Announce 25-Man Roster For Opening Day

April 2, 2017 2:18 PM
Filed Under: Detroit Tigers

DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — The Detroit Tigers announced their 25-man roster for 2017 Opening Day on Sunday with few surprises.

The Tigers Opening Day roster consists of 12 pitchers, two catchers, six infielders, four outfielders and one designated hitter. Detroit opens the 2017 season on Monday afternoon at 4:10 p.m. against the Chicago White Sox.

The Tigers 25-man Opening Day roster is as follows:

PITCHERS (12): Matthew Boyd, Michael Fulmer, Shane Greene, Daniel Norris, Francisco Rodríguez, Bruce Rondón, Kyle Ryan, Anibal Sanchez, Justin Verlander, Alex Wilson, Justin Wilson, Jordan Zimmermann

CATCHERS (2): Alex Avila, James McCann

INFIELDERS (6): Miguel Cabrera, Nicholas Castellanos, José Iglesias, Ian Kinsler, Dixon Machado, Andrew Romine

OUTFIELDERS (4): Tyler Collins, JaCoby Jones, Mikie Mahtook, Justin Upton

DESIGNATED HITTER (1): Victor Martinez

