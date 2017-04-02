Tigers Announce 25-Man Roster For Opening Day

DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — The Detroit Tigers announced their 25-man roster for 2017 Opening Day on Sunday with few surprises.
The Tigers Opening Day roster consists of 12 pitchers, two catchers, six infielders, four outfielders and one designated hitter. Detroit opens the 2017 season on Monday afternoon at 4:10 p.m. against the Chicago White Sox.
The Tigers 25-man Opening Day roster is as follows:
PITCHERS (12): Matthew Boyd, Michael Fulmer, Shane Greene, Daniel Norris, Francisco Rodríguez, Bruce Rondón, Kyle Ryan, Anibal Sanchez, Justin Verlander, Alex Wilson, Justin Wilson, Jordan Zimmermann
CATCHERS (2): Alex Avila, James McCann
INFIELDERS (6): Miguel Cabrera, Nicholas Castellanos, José Iglesias, Ian Kinsler, Dixon Machado, Andrew Romine
OUTFIELDERS (4): Tyler Collins, JaCoby Jones, Mikie Mahtook, Justin Upton
DESIGNATED HITTER (1): Victor Martinez