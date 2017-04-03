Are The Magic Targeting Pistons Players? Leaked Offseason Plans Suggest So

April 3, 2017 11:10 PM
Filed Under: Detroit Pistons

DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — There’s still another week left in the NBA regular season before the grind of the playoffs beings.

However, certain teams are already planning their offseason and which players they can add to improve going into next season. Most of the time, these plans are kept on the down-low, but a list of the Orlando Magic’s target players may have leaked on accident.

The photo above was posted to Twitter by the agent of new Magic player Patricio Garino as he signed his contract with the team. In the background is a pretty clear list of players the Magic might plan to go after over the summer.

There seems to be a few Detroit Pistons on that list, including one the Magic traded TO the Pistons not to long ago. Tobias Harris, Marcus Morris, Jon Leuer and Stanley Johnson all appear on the list.

Harris was acquired by the Pistons from the Magic in exchange for Brandon Jennings and Ersan Ilyasova last February.

The Magic’s roster is a grab bag of mediocre talent that has proven hard to trade away. The Pistons and Magic had discussions centered around Reggie Jackson before the trade deadline this year, but couldn’t come to an agreement.

It would be hard to see Orlando pulling off any big trades without adding in a draft pick or two this summer. But if the Pistons are in “sell mode” this offseason, they could be looking to unload some contracts for a cheap return.

