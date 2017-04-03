City Reports 67,000 Neighborhood Issues Resolved Thanks To ‘Improve Detroit’ App

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) — City officials say about 67,000 neighborhood-related issues have been resolved in two years through the “Improve Detroit” mobile phone app.

More than 8,900 illegal dumping complaints and 4,200 abandoned vehicles have been addressed since the app was launched in April 2015.

The city also helped with close to 5,900 pothole complaints and about 5,400 tree issues.

An electronic service request is generated each time an issue is reported and departments track how long it takes to respond.

Mayor Mike Duggan says Monday in a news release that the approach “to addressing citizen concerns has really transformed how the city delivers its most basic services to its residents.”

“I run into people all the time who tell me they reported an issue through Improve Detroit and how well it worked for them,” Duggan said.

DPW Director Ron Brundidge says that, with spring now here, the city and residents will be working to clean up neighborhoods and to address issues that may have lingered over the winter.

The app, he said, can be a great tool.

“The Improve Detroit app is a great way to let us know about a new pothole that has formed or a missing stop sign in your neighborhood,” said Brundidge. “If people report the issues using the app, there is no confusion about where it gets sent and how it will be followed up on. We have a have a digital trail for every complaint from the time it comes in to the time it is resolved.”

The app is available free from Google Play and the Apple Store. Residents can learn more about the program or report issues via an online form at this link.

