CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

Detroit Police, Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Hold Recruiting Fair

April 3, 2017 10:10 AM

DETROIT (WWJ) – Ever considered a career in law enforcement? This could be your chance.

The Detroit Police Department and Wayne County Sheriff’s Office are hiring and will hold a recrusiting event Tuesday, April 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Detroit Employment Solutions Corporation (DESC) 9301 Michigan Ave., Detroit, 48210.

Earlier this year, the departments said they were looking to fill about 100 open positions.

Interested candidates must meet the following requirements:

  • Be at least 18 years of age
  • Have a valid Michigan driver’s license
  • Possess a high school diploma or GED
  • Have no felony convictions
  • Be a U.S. citizen
  • Have 20/20 vision or vision corrected to 20/20
  • Be qualified to obtain a Concealed Pistol License
  • Pass required MCOLES written and agility test per agency requirements

Police Chief James Craig and Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon will be there to kick off the event, and applications for police officers positions will be accepted on site.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia