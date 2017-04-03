Detroit Police, Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Hold Recruiting Fair

DETROIT (WWJ) – Ever considered a career in law enforcement? This could be your chance.
The Detroit Police Department and Wayne County Sheriff’s Office are hiring and will hold a recrusiting event Tuesday, April 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Detroit Employment Solutions Corporation (DESC) 9301 Michigan Ave., Detroit, 48210.
Earlier this year, the departments said they were looking to fill about 100 open positions.
Interested candidates must meet the following requirements:
- Be at least 18 years of age
- Have a valid Michigan driver’s license
- Possess a high school diploma or GED
- Have no felony convictions
- Be a U.S. citizen
- Have 20/20 vision or vision corrected to 20/20
- Be qualified to obtain a Concealed Pistol License
- Pass required MCOLES written and agility test per agency requirements
Police Chief James Craig and Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon will be there to kick off the event, and applications for police officers positions will be accepted on site.