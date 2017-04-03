Detroit Woman Charged With Murder After Newborn Girl Found In Trash

DETROIT (WWJ) – A 39-year-old Detroit woman is being held on a $500,000 bond after her newborn child was allegedly found discarded in the trash.
Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Glencetta Gloster-Washington with first degree murder and concealing the death of an individual.
Gloster-Washington was taken to the hospital by relatives on March 26 after they found her unconscious and bleeding in her home, in the 3500 block of Yorkshire, according to prosecutors.
After doctors discovered the woman had recently given birth, police searched the house and found the remains of a newborn baby girl in a garbage bag in a trash container outside.
Gloster-Washington was arraigned Monday in 34th District Court. If she can post 10 percent of the ordered bond she will be released on a tether, according to prosecutors.
Gloster-Washington is due back in court for a probable cause hearing on Tuesday, April 11.