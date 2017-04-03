CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Georgetown Hires Patrick Ewing As Men’s Basketball Coach

April 3, 2017 4:13 PM
Filed Under: Georgetown, Patrick Ewing

By STEPHEN WHYNO, AP Sports Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the deal says Patrick Ewing has been hired as Georgetown’s men’s basketball coach, more than two decades after he led the Hoyas to their only national championship.

The person spoke to The Associated Press Monday on condition of anonymity because the school has not announced the hire.

Ewing has been an assistant coach with the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets and had hoped for years to land a head coaching job in the pros.

Instead, he returns to college, rejoining the program he helped win an NCAA title in 1984 with coach John Thompson Jr. Ewing is replacing Thompson’s son, John Thompson III, who was fired as coach last month after two consecutive losing seasons.

The blog Casual Hoya first reported the hire.
___
AP Basketball Writer Jon Krawczynski contributed to this report from Minneapolis.

