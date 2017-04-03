CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
It Got Grandma! Chimpanzee Flings Poop At Zoo Crowd

April 3, 2017 8:47 AM
Filed Under: Chimpanzee, feces, John Ball Zoo, zoo

By George Fox
@GeorgeJFox

These zoo patrons and one senior lady in particular got more than they bargained for with the price of admission.

A chimpanzee took matters into its own hands Sunday to communicate with spectators at the exhibit flinging feces into the crowd. Raucous laughter and shrieks erupt from the zoo patrons as a sizable chunk of excrement sticks to an elderly woman’s nose. She shoots a horrified look and someone off camera cries, “it got grandma!”

Erin Vargo, an employee of John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids, captured the video and posted it to Facebook.

The zoo’s blog lists seven chimps including males Donnie and Sammy and females Jody, Susie, Kiambi, Peggy and Sanga.

