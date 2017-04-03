It Got Grandma! Chimpanzee Flings Poop At Zoo Crowd

By George Fox
@GeorgeJFox
These zoo patrons and one senior lady in particular got more than they bargained for with the price of admission.
A chimpanzee took matters into its own hands Sunday to communicate with spectators at the exhibit flinging feces into the crowd. Raucous laughter and shrieks erupt from the zoo patrons as a sizable chunk of excrement sticks to an elderly woman’s nose. She shoots a horrified look and someone off camera cries, “it got grandma!”
Erin Vargo, an employee of John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids, captured the video and posted it to Facebook.
The zoo’s blog lists seven chimps including males Donnie and Sammy and females Jody, Susie, Kiambi, Peggy and Sanga.