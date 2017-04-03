Lions Sign Unrestricted Free Agent LB Nick Bellore

April 3, 2017 11:33 AM
Filed Under: Detroit Lions, Nick Bellore

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed LB Nick Bellore. Contract terms were not disclosed.

Bellore (6-1, 250) comes to Detroit after spending the previous two seasons (2015-16) with the San Francisco 49ers. He appeared in 14 games (10 starts) last season and totaled 77 tackles (55 solo), one sack, one interception, five pass defenses, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

A native of Whitefish Bay, Wis., Bellore entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Central Michigan with the New York Jets in 2011, where he played his first four seasons (2011-14). In 94 career games (10 starts) he has totaled 81 tackles (58 solo), one sack, one interception, five pass defenses, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries.

