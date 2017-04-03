Michigan Museum Of Natural History Solidifies Plans For Move

ANN ARBOR (AP) — The University of Michigan Museum of Natural History is solidifying plans to mark the end of nine decades at its current location and move to its new home.

The museum plans two events Dec. 31 to celebrate the closing of its current location in the Ruthven Museums Building in Ann Arbor and the opening of its new location in the Biological Science Building next door.

“Noon Year’s Eve” will be a family-oriented daytime program. “Last Night at the Museum” is an adults-only party with a midnight toast.

The new museum will open in stages. The Biological Science Building opens for classes in 2018. Parts of the museum will open to the public in spring 2019. A final opening event is planned for the fall of 2019.

