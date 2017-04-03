Michigan State Police Search For Missing Girl, 3, Taken By Father

HOLLY TOWNSHIP (WWJ) — Police are on the lookout for a young girl who was taken by her father early Sunday morning.
Michigan State Police say the 3-year-old girl from Holly Township is believed to be with her father after he failed to return her to her mother.
Police did not disclose the child’s name, but multiple reports identify the girl as Vadalynn Owings and her father as 26-year-old Brent Alan Owings. The two may be traveling in a 2012 Dodge Journey with a Michigan license plate of DCJ4093.
MSP Detectives and other law enforcement agencies are actively investigating.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Michigan State Police at 1-800-MICH-TIP.