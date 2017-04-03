Northville Teen Has Leg Amputated After I-96 Crash That Injured 9

DETROIT (WWJ) – Friends, family and classmates of Sean English are pulling for the teen as he recovers from critical injuries he sustained in a multi-vehicle crash Sunday in Detroit.

The 16-year-old Northville resident and his family had stopped to help at the scene of an SUV rollover accident, along eastbound I-96 near M-8, when he was struck by another car. His injuries so extensive his right leg had to be amputated.

English, a junior, sings in the choir at University of Detroit Jesuit High School and Academy and had been a cross-country runner since 7th grade.

“It would not surprise me if, on the other side of this, if he will internalize this as a new challenge,” the school’s principal, Anthony Trudell, told WWJ’s Charlie Langton. “He’s the kinda guy that’s going to use this as a challenge. He accepts something as a challenge to give back or to show this isn’t gonna beat me, and that’s just the spirit that Sean has.”

Trudell was with the family during English’s surgery.

“The thing he said, what was interesting, to his mom was, ‘Mom, I hope this wasn’t my fault.’ Can you believe that? If that doesn’t tell you something about Sean,” Trudell said. “But he went in with good spirits, and if anybody’s going to beat this it’s going to be Sean.”

Nine people were injured in all, according to Michigan State Police.

Another good Samaritan who stopped to assist, Henry Ford Hospital Dr. Cynthia Ray, was also critically injured. Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell said Monday that she was undergoing surgery at Sinai-Grace hospital.

In a statement, Ray’s colleagues at Henry Ford said they were saddened to hear the news.

“Ray has been with the Henry Ford family since 2005 and is widely known as a stellar physician and kind, compassionate colleague,” spokesperson Brenda Craig said, in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Dr. Ray’s family and the entire Henry Ford pulmonary team.”

The driver of the third vehicle involved, who had to be removed from his car with the Jaws of Life, remains in critical condition, police said. Six teens in the SUV received non-life threatening injuries.

Police believe alcohol was a factor in the second crash. An investigation is ongoing.

[A Gofundme page has been set up to raise money for English and his family].