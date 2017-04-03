Brady Presented With Stolen Super Bowl Jerseys; Gronk Then Steals It At Red Sox Opening Day [VIDEOS]

April 3, 2017 2:51 PM
Filed Under: Robert Kraft, Tom Brady

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Tom Brady’s purloined Super Bowl jerseys are back in the hands of their rightful owner.

The New England Patriots tweeted a short video on Monday showing team owner Robert Kraft presenting his star quarterback with the jerseys at Kraft’s home.
Kraft quipped that the jerseys “took an international trip.”

Brady’s 2017 jersey went missing from the Patriots’ locker room after the team’s win over the Atlanta Falcons on Feb. 5.

Mexican authorities later found it while searching the property of Mexican media executive Martin Mauricio Ortega. They also recovered a Brady jersey that had disappeared after the 2015 Super Bowl.

Ortega hasn’t been charged. Houston police and the FBI assisted in the investigation, and Kraft thanked them anew.

Brady grinned as he held the jerseys, saying: “Pretty cool. That’s awesome.”

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

