Tigers Honor Mike Ilitch With ‘Mr. I’ Cut Into Center Field [VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

It’s time to break out the sunglasses, eat a hot dog and watch some baseball as the Detroit Tigers are ready to kickoff the 2017 baseball season this afternoon against the Chicago White Sox.

The weather in Chicago doesn’t look all too promising for today’s ballgame as weather.com is predicting rain to start this afternoon.

If that does happen the Tigers and White Sox game will be moved to Tuesday since the teams both have the day off and basically why Major League Baseball schedules the way the do.

When you think of Opening Day, you think of when the Tigers open the season here in Detroit. That’s a special day indeed.

The Tigers have already announced they will honor their late owner Mike Ilitch with a “Mr. I” patch on their uniforms. Now we’re seeing they will also honor him with “Mr. I” etched into the center field grass at Comerica Park.

I imagine there won’t be too many dry eyes in attendance as well on the ball players who will be lined up on the third base side when there will be a video tribute to Mr. Ilitch.

You can listen to today’s game on 97.1 The Ticket starting at 3:45 p.m. and Friday’s home opener starting at 12:45 p.m.