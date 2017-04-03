CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Tigers-White Sox Opener In Chicago Postponed Because Of Rain

April 3, 2017 6:44 PM
Filed Under: Detroit Tigers

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have postponed their season opener against the Detroit Tigers because of rain.

With the field drenched and no break in the forecast, the game was called off 101 minutes after the scheduled start Monday. It will be made up on Tuesday afternoon.

The Tigers are trying to get back to the playoffs after missing the postseason for the second straight year. They finished eight games behind Cleveland in the AL Central and fell just short of a wild card.

The White Sox are rebuilding coming off a 78-84 finish and their fourth straight losing season. They traded ace Chris Sale and outfielder Adam Eaton. Management stocked up on young players, hoping to turn around a franchise with one playoff appearance since 2005.

 

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

