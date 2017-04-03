VIDEO: Dashcam Footage Shows Caldwell-Pope Taking Sobriety Tests Before Arrest

April 3, 2017 7:58 PM
Filed Under: Detroit Pistons, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

AUBURN HILLS (CBS Detroit) — Newly released dashcam footage shows Detroit Pistons guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope failing sobriety tests before being arrested for drunk driving last week.

In the video, an officer can be heard asking Caldwell-Pope how many drinks he had that night, to which he replied “just two and a water.” He was asked to count up starting at 1000 before being issued a breathalyzer test.

Caldwell-Pope’s vehicle was stopped at 2:50 a.m. Wednesday after police saw a vehicle traveling 45 miles per hour in a 25 mile per hour zone on Auburn Rd. near Squirrel Rd. Police said they immediately detected the smell of alcohol on the Caldwell-Pope’s breath.

“Mr. Pope was asked to complete several field sobriety tests,” police said in a press release. “Based upon the tests there were indications of impairment and Mr. Pope was placed under arrest for Operating While Intoxicated.”

Caldwell-Pope was transported to the Auburn Hills Police Station and given a breathalyzer test with the results showing a blood alcohol level of .08, which is exactly the legal threshold for drunken driving in Michigan. He could face repercussions under NBA rules.

