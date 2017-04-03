CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

WrestleMania 33 Smashes All Previous Records, Including The Silverdome’s

April 3, 2017 7:33 AM
Filed Under: Wrestlemania

ORLANDO, Fla.–(AP) WWE announced Sunday night that WrestleMania 33 became the highest-grossing event in the history of the Orlando Citrus Bowl and broke the stadium’s attendance record with 75,245 fans from all 50 states and 62 countries.

WWE’s annual pop-culture extravaganza grossed $14.5 million, surpassing the previous record set by the Rolling Stones in 2015. The previous Orlando Citrus Bowl attendance record was set by WrestleMania 24 in 2008 with 74,635 fans.

As part of the week-long WrestleMania celebration, WWE will have an unprecedented five consecutive nights of sellouts at the Citrus Bowl and Amway Center.

“ WrestleMania Week was a tremendous success for the City of Orlando and it was an honor to host WWE and their fans back in our community,” said Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer. “This is a testament to the investments we’ve made in our community venues that continue to attract these showcase events and solidify Orlando as the nation’s leading sports and entertainment destination.”

“ WrestleMania made a triumphant return to Orlando and again broke multiple records,” said WWE Executive Vice President of Special Events John Saboor. ”This success would not have been possible without the tireless support of Mayor Dyer, the Local Organizing Committee and all of the public and private sector partners throughout Central Florida. We now turn our attention to New Orleans for our WrestleMania 34 celebration.”

WrestleMania 34 will take place on Sunday, April 8, 2018 from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. Ticket information will be announced later this year.

Top Ten All-Time Attendance Records at WrestleMania:
1. 101,763: WrestleMania 32, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX, April 3, 2016

2. 93,173: WrestleMania 3, Pontiac Silverdome, Pontiac, Michigan, March 29, 1987

3. 80,676: WrestleMania 29, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, April 7, 2013

4. 80,103: WrestleMania 23, Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan, April 1, 2007

5. 78,363: WrestleMania 28, Sun Life Stadium, Miami, Florida, April 1, 2012

6. 76,976: WrestleMania 31, Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California, March 29, 2015

7. 75,245: WrestleMania 33, Orlando Citrus Bowl, Orlando, Florida, April 2, 2017

8. 75,167: WrestleMania 30, Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA, April 6, 2014

9. 74,635: WrestleMania 24, Orlando Citrus Bowl, Orlando, Florida, March 30, 2008

10. 72,744: WrestleMania 25, Reliant Stadium, Houston, Texas, April 5, 2009

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia