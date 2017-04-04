23-Year-Old Man Killed In Pickup Truck Rollover Crash

April 4, 2017 3:10 PM
Filed Under: fatal crash, monroe county

RAISINVILLE TWP. (WWJ) – Monroe County authorities are investigating a rollover crash that killed a 23-year-old man from Maybee, Michigan.

Monroe County Sheriff Dale Malone says they’re not sure why Alec Harwood lost control of his GMC pickup truck on Baldwin Road, north of Stewart Road, in Raisinville Township shortly after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The truck rolled several times before ending up in the ditch.

Police said Harwood, who was wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was injured.

Deputies are investigating whether speed or alcohol may have played a role in the crash.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or who otherwise has any with information is asked to call 734-240-7493.

