Former Baylor Coach Bliss Out At SW Christian After Film

April 4, 2017 2:49 PM
Filed Under: Baylor, Dave Bliss

BETHANY, Okla. (AP) — Coach Dave Bliss has resigned from Southwestern Christian following the release of a film looking at the men’s basketball scandal at Baylor that included the death of a player at the hands of a teammate.

University President Reggies Wenyika said Monday the NAIA school would seek “new leadership in a manner that is consistent with the university’s beliefs, standards and policies.”

In 2003, Bliss stepped down at Baylor after it was revealed he encouraged players to lie about a Bears player who had been killed by a teammate. Bliss was trying to cover up NCAA violations involving Patrick Dennehy after he was murdered by Carlton Dotson.

A recent documentary on “Showtime” includes Bliss’s assertions that Dennehy was a drug dealer.
