Former Oklahoma Football Player Accused Of Prostituting Cheerleader Who Is Daughter Of Coach [PHOTOS]

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

Friday afternoon I blogged about the Coastal Carolina Cheerleading team being suspended after the team was allegedly involved in a “long list of things” that included prostitution.

I really had thought that would be the last time I read or even wrote about prostitution and cheerleaders in college sports. I was wrong.

This story comes from okcfox.com and involves a former Oklahoma football player who was arrested and accused of prostituting a former Oklahoma cheerleader. Basically, he was allegedly her pimp.

A probable cause affidavit filed in Oklahoma County shows that on March 30 an undercover vice officer made arrangements to meet with a woman advertising sex on Backpage.com. The officer met the woman, later identified as 23-year-old Micah Madison Parker, at the Sonesta Suites at 4361 W. Reno Ave.

Former celebrated @UofOklahoma cheerleader, Micah Parker, busted in OKC prostitution sting overnight. pic.twitter.com/2pQi7Y1BKc — Brian Bates – JohnTV (@JohnTVokc) March 30, 2017

Former OU player Lawrence "LJ" Moore has been charged for prostituting a former OU cheerleader. #Oklahoma #collegefootball pic.twitter.com/HLgoVm3AGu — College Football + (@CFBPlus) April 4, 2017

An undercover officer found an advertisement on backpage.com and then met up with the woman who wound up being 23-year-old Micah Madison Parker. She’s a former Oklahoma cheerleader and also the daughter of the Oklahoma cheerleading coach, according to The New York Post.

When the officer was in the room, allegedly the former Sooner cheerleader offered up sex for $200. Once she offered the sex, detectives entered the room, and Parker tried throwing multiple cell phones in the toilet before she was arrested. The officers found “burnt marijuana” and a substance they believe was codeine.

Lawrence “LJ” Moore played football at Oklahoma as a freshman. Before he left the team, he was arrested when he showed up to the hotel room. He had been tied to the situation from conversations recorded in jail calls and social media conversations, police said.

Parker was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on complaints of destruction of evidence, offering to engage in an act of prostitution, and two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Moore faces complaints of aiding and abetting prostitution, pandering, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and possession of marijuana.

There is a Twitter account that allegedly belongs to Parker in which she has conversed with a protected account that belongs to Moore.

Happy birthday to my other half💙💜 you make life fun baby! @LJBouncyMoore — Micah Madison Parker (@MicahMadison11) March 9, 2017

S A V A G E💄💋 pic.twitter.com/pC6Bf1tyZS — Micah Madison Parker (@MicahMadison11) March 23, 2016

You won’t see a story crazier than this today, I can guarantee that.