Giant Pothole Forms On I-275 For Tuesday Morning Commute

April 4, 2017 7:39 AM

(WWJ) Look out! A giant pothole took out tires on about 10 cars Tuesday morning on northbound I-275 just before I-96.

Eric Long from Belleville was settled in for a typical commute on northbound 275 just before the 96 merger when he was sucked in to the giant pothole, he told WWJ’s Charlie Langton:

“They just rebuilt this section of 275 so I’m not expecting it,” he said. “On a section they had closed down for over a year, you kind of expect better roads.”

Long said the pothole ate two tires on his passenger side.

He’s not alone. At least nine others had the same experience this morning.

The worst part? Long was stuck on the side of the road. He’s fully able to change the tires himself, but like most people he only had one spare.

 

 

