Justin Upton Injures Knee In Tigers Season Opener

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid
There was a small stain on an otherwise clean Opening Day performance for the Tigers.
Left fielder Justin Upton bruised his left knee and was lifted from the game after the sixth inning. He is considered day to day.
While it’s unclear what caused the injury, it’s worth noting that Upton embarked on two adventurous plays in the outfield prior to being removed from the game.
Upton returned to the dugout after Justin Verlander recorded the final out of the sixth inning, and he remained there when his spot in the order came up in the top of the seventh. Tyler Collins was sent in to pinch hit.
The Tigers, who are already without J.D. Martinez, can ill afford to lose another outfielder. Fortunately, Upton’s injury doesn’t appear to be of the long-term variety.