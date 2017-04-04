Justin Upton Injures Knee In Tigers Season Opener

By: Will Burchfield

@burchie_kid

There was a small stain on an otherwise clean Opening Day performance for the Tigers.

Left fielder Justin Upton bruised his left knee and was lifted from the game after the sixth inning. He is considered day to day.

Justin Upton left today's game with a left knee contusion. He is day to day. — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) April 4, 2017

While it’s unclear what caused the injury, it’s worth noting that Upton embarked on two adventurous plays in the outfield prior to being removed from the game.

On back-to-back pitches, Justin Upton misplays a liner by Abreu into a double, then robs Frazier of extras with a deft catch at the wall — Chris McCosky (@cmccosky) April 4, 2017

The range of Justin Upton's defense in LF: Jose Abreu double over his head one pitch, running catch at track on Todd Frazier liner the next. — Jason Beck (@beckjason) April 4, 2017

Justin Upton did something to his knee, Brad Ausmus said. The Tigers don't think it's anything major, Ausmus said. — anthony fenech (@anthonyfenech) April 4, 2017

Upton returned to the dugout after Justin Verlander recorded the final out of the sixth inning, and he remained there when his spot in the order came up in the top of the seventh. Tyler Collins was sent in to pinch hit.

The Tigers, who are already without J.D. Martinez, can ill afford to lose another outfielder. Fortunately, Upton’s injury doesn’t appear to be of the long-term variety.