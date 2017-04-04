More Than 200 Metro Detroit Law Enforcement Jobs Available, Hiring Event Today

(WWJ) Looking for a career change? How about a career in law enforcement?
WWJ’s Charlie Langton stopped in on a hiring event Tuesday, where about two dozen recruits were on hand to talk about careers in law enforcement.
Detroit Police James Craig has more than 125 current job openings, with a starting salary of about $36,000 a year. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office has another 100 job openings.
The hiring event is happening until 5 p.m. Tuesday today at the Michigan Works location at 9301 Michigan Avenue. Applicants must be 18 years of age with a valid Driver’s License, have a high school diploma or GED, be a U.S. citizen and not have any felony convictions.
So, why join the force?
“Excitement, change, serving our community — and what better time than now,” Craig said. “Detroit is on the move and it’s moving quick so my statement is ‘get on this fast moving train and be part of our success story.'”