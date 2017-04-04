More Than 200 Metro Detroit Law Enforcement Jobs Available, Hiring Event Today

April 4, 2017 12:51 PM
Filed Under: James Craig

(WWJ) Looking for a career change? How about a career in law enforcement?

WWJ’s Charlie Langton stopped in on a hiring event Tuesday, where about two dozen recruits were on hand to talk about careers in law enforcement.

Detroit Police James Craig has more than 125 current job openings, with a starting salary of about $36,000 a year. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office has another 100 job openings.

The hiring event is happening until 5 p.m. Tuesday today at the Michigan Works location at 9301 Michigan Avenue. Applicants must be 18 years of age with a valid Driver’s License, have a high school diploma or GED, be a U.S. citizen and not have any felony convictions.

So, why join the force?

“Excitement, change, serving our community — and what better time than now,” Craig said. “Detroit is on the move and it’s moving quick so my statement is ‘get on this fast moving train and be part of our success story.'”

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia