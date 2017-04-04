Opening Day Traffic Advisory

DETROIT – As the 2017 season gets underway, beginning Friday, April 7, the Detroit Tigers would like to inform all fans attending Opening Day, and all games at Comerica Park, of the following construction and potential traffic impact.

Please know:

• We anticipate parking to be at a premium, and for most lots surrounding the ball park to fill early.

• Many spaces will be reserved for guests with season parking passes and guests with disabilities.

• We encourage all guests to plan ahead, arrive early and expect delays. We also recommend that guests utilize the various shuttles that many local bars, restaurants and casinos offer.

• Several surface parking lots south of the I-75 Service Drive and west of Woodward Avenue will no longer be available due to ongoing renovations. Surface lot renovations should be complete and lots will become available sometime during the middle of the season.

The Detroit Police Department have designated that both north and southbound curb lanes of John R. and Brush St. as “no parking.” Any vehicles parked in these areas could be ticketed and towed.

Arriving to Comerica Park:

Eastbound Fisher approaching Woodward (to access lots east of Woodward including Tiger Garage, Lot 4 and 5):

Take Fisher Service Drive East past Woodward:

Turn Right into Tiger Garage or continue East to Brush St.

Turn Right on to Brush St. to access lots 4 and 5

Guest can access lots 1 and 2 using the following:

Take Fisher Service Drive to Park Ave. Turn Right

Turn Left onto Elizabeth

Cross Woodward and continue straight to lots 1 and 2

Fans on Woodward will be able to turn left/right onto Elizabeth from Woodward Ave.

Leaving Comerica Park:

Vehicles on Woodward will not be able to turn left/right on to the Eastbound Service Drive

We encourage those fans parked east of Woodward to take John R. and Brush St. north to Mack Ave. Turn right to access I-75 North and South and connect to all other major freeways from there.

The Madison Avenue ramp will also be open for those fans parked south of Comerica Park.

Fans parked west of Woodward Avenue are encouraged to take the following:

Cass and Clifford north to I-75 (Fisher) Service Drive, turn Right to get to I-75 North and I-94

Take Grand River North to the Lodge Freeway (M-10) to reach I-94 and I-75

Take the I-75 Service Drive West to access I-75 South, I-96 and I-94

TRAFFIC UPDATES:

• For traffic updates fans can find alerts and alternative routes at tigers.com, and visit tigers.com/ballparkapp to download the MLB.com Ballpark app., and fans can follow @tigers on Twitter.

• The Detroit Tigers recommend tuning to WWJ 950 AM for up-to-the-minute updates on traffic alerts and closures.

• Fans can also check with the Michigan Department of Transportation and the City of Detroit Department of Transportation for real-time road closures and detours at http://www.michigan.gov/mdot and download the Mi Drive app. and you can also visit http://www.m-1rail.com.

PAWS TRACKS TO COMERICA PARK:

• Traffic patterns may be modified at the discretion of law enforcement agencies.

• Tigers gameday and event traffic patterns go into effect a minimum of three hours prior to start time.