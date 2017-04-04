Police Chase Unfolds In Detroit, Hamtramck [VIDEO]

(WWJ) Details are scant, but a riveting police chase unfolded in Detroit and Hamtramck, where officers pursued a large black van.
At one point, the driver headed at high speeds through backyards and then front yards, driving precariously close to houses.
The driver, a blonde woman with numerous tattoos, eventually bailed out of the van, and tried to climb a fence. The culprit was tackled hard by numerous Detroit police and border patrol officers and carried off to a police car.
At it highest speeds, the chase was happening at about 70 mph. Roughly a dozen Detroit police vehicles were involved.