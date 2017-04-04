Tips Sought To Find Missing 13-Year-Old Farmington Girl [PHOTO]

FARMINGTON (WWJ) – Police are looking for tips from the public to help track down a missing 13-year-old girl.
According to the City of Farmington Public Safety Department, Mackenzierae Watt ran away from her home and was last seen in the area of Hawthorne St. and Shiawassee in Farmington at around 11 p.m. Monday.
She is described as a white female, 5’8” tall and 180 lbs. with black hair and blue eyes.
No further details about Watt’s disappearance were immediately released.
Anyone who may have seen this missing teen or who has any information about her whereabouts is asked to call 288-474-4700.