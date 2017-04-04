Woman Awarded $600K In Macomb Revenge Porn Case, Largest Judgement Of Its Kind

(WWJ) Stupid, costly and dangerous: That’s what an attorney calls a revenge porn case in Macomb County that had the largest judgement of its kind in the state.
A woman was awarded $600,000 after she was unknowingly taped by her ex-boyfriend having sex with him. The victim told police she later saw the recording on his computer, and he physically restrained her when she tried to delete it.
When things went sour, her ex then posted the recording on Facebook. He did it the day after Christmas.
She sued, and the ex-boyfriend, a 22-year-old Chesterfield Township man, was ordered to ante up, and also destroy the recording.
If he tries to share it again, he could go to jail, according to WWJ’s legal expert Charlie Langton.
But will the victim ever see the money? Her attorney says they can garnish the ex-boyfriend’s wages, take his tax returns, and other property to settle the judgement.