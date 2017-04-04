World’s Strongest Coffee Introduced

(WWJ) It’s a rainy Tuesday in metro Detroit, following a series of chilly and dreary days.
How about a cup of the world’s strongest coffee to start your morning?
It’s called Black Insomnia and it has 1.7 times more caffeine than what’s recommended by the Food and Drug Administration. They are selling it by the pound on Amazon.
Here’s an eye-opening fact: A 12-ounce cup of Black Insomnia has 702 milligrams of caffeine. Compare that to a cup of Starbucks Dark roast, which has 260 mg. A can of Red Bull only has 111.
According to CNN, Black Insomnia coffee was founded by Sean Kristafor, who launched the company last June and first began selling locally to cafes in Cape Town, South Africa.
“If you want to stand out, you need to be the ‘est’ — the biggest, smartest, strongest, or cheapest,” Kristafor told CNN. “So when we wanted to compete in coffee, as a caffeine product, we had to be the strongest, but obviously, we don’t exceed the world guidelines.”
Just so you’re aware: The Mayo Clinic says that going above the recommended limit of caffeine increases your chances of nervousness, migraines, insomnia, muscle tremors and one of the most dangerous of the pack: Heart palpitations.
But it’s Tuesday, and it’s cold and rainy. We’re not judging.
Black Insomnia’s motto is cheeky: “sleeping is cheating.”
If you brew a cup, don’t go overboard. Pay attention to how much you’re drinking, and use Caffeine Informer’s caffeine calculator to help determine how much you should consume based on your weight.