14 Detroit-Area Family Dollar Stores Among Hundreds To Close

DETROIT (WWJ) – Over a dozen Southeast Michigan Family Dollar stores are closing their doors, including five in the city of Detroit.
They’re part of a total of 323 stores nationwide that have been sold to competitor Dollar General, according to the Michigan Workforce Development Agency.
The following stores are included:
- 10220 Gratiot, Detroit
- 4705 Conner, Detroit
- 12815 Jefferson, Detroit
- 6365 W. Vernor, Detroit
- 1727 E. State Fair, Detroit
- 14686 Telegraph, Taylor
- 22100 Coolidge, Oak Park
- 22818 John R, Hazel Park
- 9028 Joseph Campau, Hamtramck
- 20735 Wyoming, Ferndale
- 1918 Venoy, Westland
- 27425 Michigan Ave, Inkster
- 20900 Gratiot, Eastpointe
- 14101 Woodward, Highland Park
Stores elsewhere in Michigan — in Benton Harbor, Grand Rapids, Wyoming, Mount Morris, Holland, Portage, Burton and Saginaw are also slated to close.
Dollar Express, a North Carolina firm that had been operating the stores under the Family Dollar name, says 126 Family Dollar employees will be laid off as a result of the closures, — which will all take effect in June.
Supermarket News reports some of the shuttered Family Dollar stores may reopen under the Dollar General name.