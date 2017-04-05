14 Detroit-Area Family Dollar Stores Among Hundreds To Close

April 5, 2017 1:51 PM
Filed Under: Family Dollar

DETROIT (WWJ) – Over a dozen Southeast Michigan Family Dollar stores are closing their doors, including five in the city of Detroit.

They’re part of a total of 323 stores nationwide that have been sold to competitor Dollar General, according to the Michigan Workforce Development Agency.

The following stores are included:

  • 10220 Gratiot, Detroit
  • 4705 Conner, Detroit
  • 12815 Jefferson, Detroit
  • 6365 W. Vernor, Detroit
  • 1727 E. State Fair, Detroit
  • 14686 Telegraph, Taylor
  • 22100 Coolidge, Oak Park
  • 22818 John R, Hazel Park
  • 9028 Joseph Campau, Hamtramck
  • 20735 Wyoming, Ferndale
  • 1918 Venoy, Westland
  • 27425 Michigan Ave, Inkster
  • 20900 Gratiot, Eastpointe
  • 14101 Woodward, Highland Park

Stores elsewhere in Michigan — in Benton Harbor, Grand Rapids, Wyoming, Mount Morris, Holland, Portage, Burton and Saginaw are also slated to close.

Dollar Express, a North Carolina firm that had been operating the stores under the Family Dollar name, says 126 Family Dollar employees will be laid off as a result of the closures, — which will all take effect in June.

Supermarket News reports some of the shuttered Family Dollar stores may reopen under the Dollar General name.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia