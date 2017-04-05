California Man Accused Of Shipping Cocaine, Heroin To Michigan

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – Federal authorities have charged a Southern California man for his role in an alleged drug trafficking operation that shipped cocaine and heroin from Los Angeles to Michigan.
The Department of Justice says 45-year-old Kevin Blair, AKA “Wood,” of Pasadena was held without bail after appearing in court Monday.
He was taken into custody Friday on an unrelated assault warrant. Authorities later found a receipt for a UPS shipment from LA to Detroit, and authorities in Michigan intercepted the package, according to a news release. One kilogram of what authorities believe is heroin was found in the package, along with an ounce of fentanyl, the complaint alleges.
Blair will face charges including drug distribution and conspiracy.
It wasn’t immediately known if he has an attorney.
DOJ spokesman Thom Mrozek says an alleged accomplice, 37-year-old Delano Leflore of Detroit, AKA “Bop Bop,” remains a fugitive.
The case against the two men follows seizure last month of nearly 5.5 pounds (2.2 kg) of heroin and cocaine found in a Detroit woman’s luggage at Los Angeles International Airport. Kennsha Mason, 28, is charged with being a drug courier.
Blair is scheduled to appear on Monday, April 17 for a preliminary hearing in U.S. District Court. He faces up to life in a federal prison if convicted.
© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.