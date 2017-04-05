Child Left On Bus After Detroit Field Trip, No One Notices For Hours

(WWJ) For two hours, no one was aware of a 4-year-old girl who was left alone on a parked bus, according to police.
The little girl had apparently fallen asleep on the bus on the way home from a field trip to a Detroit church Tuesday with a group from her preschool, Kristy’s Early Childhood Development Center in Detroit.
She was later found wandering inside the bus storage yard by herself.
The driver, who allegedly failed to check to make sure no one else was on board, had parked the bus at a storage facility in Oak Park and left. Workers there discovered the child wandering alone yesterday morning.
Oak Park police took the child and tracked down her mother through Facebook. She was reunited with her daughter at the police station.
The state department that licenses daycares and preschools is reportedly investigating.