Detroit Homeowner Finds Body In Trunk Of Car

April 5, 2017 2:06 PM
DETROIT (WWJ) – An investigation is underway on Detroit’s southwest side after a homeowner found a body in the trunk of a car.

Police were called after a Detroit resident opened the trunk of a car that had apparently been abandoned behind his house, on Ethel near Visger and Fort Street.

The house has been vacant for some time, according to police.

Police said it was a man’s body, but no further details about the victim were released.

The remains have been sent to the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office where an autopsy will be conducted to determine cause of death.

