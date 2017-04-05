Doctor Who Stopped To Help Accident Victims Dies Of Injures

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) – The good Samaritan who stopped at the scene of an accident to assist others — died Wednesday night.
Henry Ford Hospital”s Dr. Cynthia Ray succumbed to her injuries after being hit by a car while assisting several people injured in crash along the highway on Sunday.
Nine people in all were injured — Sean English — a high school junior at University of Detroit Jesuit High School, had his leg amputated. The 16-year-old Northville resident and his family had stopped to help at the scene of an SUV rollover accident, along eastbound I-96 near M-8, when he was struck by another car.
In a statement, Ray’s colleagues at Henry Ford said they were saddened by the news.
“Cynthia Ray, M.D., a Henry Ford Medical Group interventional pulmonologist who was hit by a car on Sunday when she stopped to help passengers in an overturned car on the freeway, passed away tonight with her family by her side.
Dr. Ray was a beloved physician, colleague, daughter, sister and friend. Described by Dr. Mike Eichenhorn, a mentor and close friend, as a “giving, generous spirit,” Dr. Ray was considered a consummate caregiver—capable, caring and committed,” said spokesperson Brenda Craig said, in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Dr. Ray’s family and the entire Henry Ford pulmonary team.”
Ray’s funeral will be held on Saturday at St. Kenneth Catholic Church on Haggerty Road near Five Mile Road in Plymouth. Doors open at 10 a.m. with services at 11 a.m.
Donations in Dr. Ray’s memory may be made to the Dr. Cynthia Ray Patient Rescue Fund at Henry Ford Hospital providing financial and other assistance to patients with pulmonary diseases or to the Great Lakes Weimaraner Rescue.