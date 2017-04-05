Masked Man Attempts Robbery At Comerica In Dearborn [VIDEO]

(WWJ) A man in a gray sweat suit and black knit hat entered the Comerica Bank on Telegraph Road in Dearborn just before noon Tuesday and pointed a handgun at the teller.
Police aren’t releasing details about exactly what transpired between the attempted robber and the teller, but the masked man ran away without any money.
Comerica Bank is offering up to a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects involved. The Dearborn Police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the man responsible for this incident.
“With help from the community, we will identify the suspect, and use all available resources to apprehend this individual,” Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-2241.