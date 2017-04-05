Michigan Football Individual Game Tickets To Go On Sale In July

April 5, 2017 2:43 PM
Filed Under: michigan football

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The University of Michigan Athletic Department announced Wednesday (April 5) the individual ticket prices for the 2017 football season. The Wolverines will play six home games at Michigan Stadium this fall.

 

Individual game football tickets are priced differently for each game, allowing fans to select numerous game and seat location combinations. Individual tickets will go on sale in mid-July once all season ticket and ticket pack orders have been completed.

 

Additional key dates for football tickets include the April 28 deadline for renewals and to join the new season ticket interest list, and a mid-June timeline for ticket pack sales. Fans can sign up for Michigan Insider to receive ticket alerts via email.

 

Following are the 2017 individual ticket options:

Game Date End Zone Maize/Blue Victors/Valiant
Cincinnati Sept. 9 $75 $85 $100
Air Force Sept. 16 $55 $70 $85
Michigan State Oct. 7 $125 $140 $155
Rutgers (Homecoming) Oct. 28 $75 $90 $105
Minnesota Nov. 4 $70 $80 $90
Ohio State Nov. 25 $125 $140 $155

 

Single-game tickets will go on sale in mid-July with the following schedule:

  • Tuesday, July 11 – Donors to Michigan Athletics (200 or more priority points)
    · Wednesday, July 12 – Donors to Michigan Athletics (75 or more priority points)
    ·        Thursday, July 13 – Donors to Michigan Athletics (1 or more priority points)
    ·        Friday, July 14 – Michigan Athletics Digital Community
    ·        Single-game tickets will be available to the public after the digital community on-sale date

Games against Michigan State and Ohio State may not be available for single game purchase if sold out as part of the ticket pack sale.

 

Donors to Michigan Athletics must be on file by June 23, 2017, to be eligible for individual game tickets during the donor pre-sale.

