Michigan Native, Brian Stuard, Vies For Spot In Masters Tournament

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) – For the first time in his career, Jackson native and Oakland University graduate Brian Stuard will take part in “The Masters” this week from Augusta Georgia.

How does one go about preparing for such a momentous occasion?

“I mean, obviously you want to make the cut, that’s the first thing, but just going to go out and do my best – try to play the course out – how I think it fits me the best,” says Stuard.

Stuard says his parents, his girlfriend and her parents, along with two nephews will be in attendance to cheer him on.

Stuard won the opportunity to play at Augusta National after winning the Zurich Classic last May. “It was a pretty special feeling,” Stuard says of the win last year, “to see it pay off was pretty special.”

Getting to the course early — he’s had a chance to go around the course. “I’ve seen the beauty, I’ve seen the … awe of it, so I think now that turned me into more game mode, more of a tournament situation — so I’m looking forward to getting the tournament started.”

Stuard will tee off at 8:33 a.m. Thursday and is paired with 1987 Masters champion, Larry Mize — taking place at the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia.

