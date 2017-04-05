Michigan Tech President Mroz To Step Down Next Year

April 5, 2017 8:36 PM
Filed Under: Glenn Mroz, Michigan Technological University

HOUGHTON, Mich. (AP) – Michigan Technological University President Glenn D. Mroz has announced his intention to step down from that position and return to the faculty.

mroz Michigan Tech President Mroz To Step Down Next Year

Michigan Technological University president Glenn Mroz. (Photo courtesy Michigan Tech.)

Mroz sent an open letter to the university community Wednesday saying he intends to step down on or after June 30, 2018.

He says he and the university leadership have been working on a succession plan for a while. He informed the university’s board of trustees of his decision Tuesday.

Mroz is the third-longest serving current president among the public universities in Michigan. He became Michigan Tech’s ninth president in 2004 after serving as dean of the School of Forest Resources and Environmental Science for four years.

 

