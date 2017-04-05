Mother Nature Didn’t Get The Memo About The Tigers And White Sox Game Being Canceled [PHOTO]

April 5, 2017 3:06 PM
Filed Under: Chicago White Sox, Detroit Tigers

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

Wednesday morning at 9:30 a.m. the Chicago White Sox and the Detroit Tigers postponed their game, which was supposed to be played at 2:10 p.m EST.

At the time it was the right move to make. Call the game early so you don’t get fans down at the stadium and then stuck waiting only to have the game postponed.

When checking the radar on weather.com Wednesday afternoon, I was curious to see how bad the rain actually was in good old Chi-town. To my surprise the radar didn’t show any rain over the Chicago area.

I’m not a meteorologist and I don’t know much about the weather other than what you and I can both see but it does appear there was a window to get this ballgame in. Having said that, the teams did make the right choice.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia