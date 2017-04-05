Pedestrian Fatally Struck On Gratiot In Roseville, Questions Remain

(WWJ) More information is emerging about last night’s fatal crash in Roseville where a car hit a pedestrian along Gratiot.
Police told WWJ 950 the 39-year-old Roseville man was in the left lane of northbound Gratiot past Frazho when he was struck by a compact sedan.
The driver stopped and cooperated with investigators, who determined drugs or alcohol were not involved on the driver’s part.
Police say the unidentified victim was not in a crosswalk at the time.
The northbound lanes of Gratiot were closed for several hours but has since re-opened to traffic.
“This will be an ongoing investigation and will take a while to conclude, as is usual with this type of incident,” police said in a press release.