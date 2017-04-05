People Are Freaking Out About Noah Syndergaard’s Date To The Knicks Game [PHOTOS]

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
His birth certificate might say Noah Syndergaard but he is simply known by one name, “Thor.”
Syndergaard is the ace of the New York Mets and Tuesday night he decided to get the public talking by sitting court side at the Knicks and Bulls game. It wasn’t only the fact that “Thor” was at the game that got chins wagging, but he was sitting next to the very attractive Alexandra Cooper.
According to NYPost.com:
A senior at Boston University and former soccer player, Cooper was spotted getting cozy in the front row with Syndergaard, 24, playing with his signature blond locks and enjoying some PDA.
The fine people at Barstoolsports.com labeled Cooper a “smoke show” months ago.
If “Thor” is known as “The King of New York” then she can be known as “The Queen.”