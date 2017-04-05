People Are Freaking Out About Noah Syndergaard’s Date To The Knicks Game [PHOTOS]

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

His birth certificate might say Noah Syndergaard but he is simply known by one name, “Thor.”

Syndergaard is the ace of the New York Mets and Tuesday night he decided to get the public talking by sitting court side at the Knicks and Bulls game. It wasn’t only the fact that “Thor” was at the game that got chins wagging, but he was sitting next to the very attractive Alexandra Cooper.

Meet the college soccer player who was with Noah Syndergaard at last night's Knicks game https://t.co/8UAjNRKlqM pic.twitter.com/qz1r4NHALG — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) April 5, 2017

According to NYPost.com:

A senior at Boston University and former soccer player, Cooper was spotted getting cozy in the front row with Syndergaard, 24, playing with his signature blond locks and enjoying some PDA.

The fine people at Barstoolsports.com labeled Cooper a “smoke show” months ago.

Mirror mirror on the wall, who will stop me from eating them all 🤔 A post shared by Alexandra Cooper (@_alexandracooper_) on Mar 17, 2017 at 10:26am PDT

I go to school in the arctic circle but spring break right? A post shared by Alexandra Cooper (@_alexandracooper_) on Mar 14, 2017 at 2:19pm PDT

when bae is being a little too social in the stands 🤔 #tb A post shared by Alexandra Cooper (@_alexandracooper_) on Mar 1, 2017 at 8:20am PST

🐰 A post shared by Alexandra Cooper (@_alexandracooper_) on Feb 13, 2017 at 8:56am PST

"You never see it coming, you just get to see it go" -Aubrey A post shared by Alexandra Cooper (@_alexandracooper_) on Feb 3, 2017 at 9:40am PST

Hair up 4 the boyz A post shared by Alexandra Cooper (@_alexandracooper_) on Jan 9, 2017 at 8:58am PST

😇 A post shared by Alexandra Cooper (@_alexandracooper_) on Dec 14, 2016 at 3:29pm PST

@shopprivateparty A post shared by Alexandra Cooper (@_alexandracooper_) on Dec 14, 2016 at 9:54am PST

"All men must die, but we are not men" #Khaleesi 😈🐉 #GoT A post shared by Alexandra Cooper (@_alexandracooper_) on Oct 30, 2016 at 8:18am PDT

@boutinela A post shared by Alexandra Cooper (@_alexandracooper_) on Aug 30, 2016 at 9:11am PDT

Eat yo wheaties A post shared by Alexandra Cooper (@_alexandracooper_) on Jul 29, 2016 at 11:19am PDT

If “Thor” is known as “The King of New York” then she can be known as “The Queen.”