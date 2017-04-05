CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

People Are Freaking Out About Noah Syndergaard’s Date To The Knicks Game [PHOTOS]

April 5, 2017 4:11 PM
Filed Under: Alexandra Cooper, Noah Syndergaard

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

His birth certificate might say Noah Syndergaard but he is simply known by one name, “Thor.”

Syndergaard is the ace of the New York Mets and Tuesday night he decided to get the public talking by sitting court side at the Knicks and Bulls game. It wasn’t only the fact that “Thor” was at the game that got chins wagging, but he was sitting next to the very attractive Alexandra Cooper.

According to NYPost.com:

A senior at Boston University and former soccer player, Cooper was spotted getting cozy in the front row with Syndergaard, 24, playing with his signature blond locks and enjoying some PDA.

The fine people at Barstoolsports.com labeled Cooper a “smoke show” months ago.

Mirror mirror on the wall, who will stop me from eating them all 🤔

A post shared by Alexandra Cooper (@_alexandracooper_) on

I go to school in the arctic circle but spring break right?

A post shared by Alexandra Cooper (@_alexandracooper_) on

when bae is being a little too social in the stands 🤔 #tb

A post shared by Alexandra Cooper (@_alexandracooper_) on

🐰

A post shared by Alexandra Cooper (@_alexandracooper_) on

"You never see it coming, you just get to see it go" -Aubrey

A post shared by Alexandra Cooper (@_alexandracooper_) on

Hair up 4 the boyz

A post shared by Alexandra Cooper (@_alexandracooper_) on

😇

A post shared by Alexandra Cooper (@_alexandracooper_) on

@shopprivateparty

A post shared by Alexandra Cooper (@_alexandracooper_) on

"All men must die, but we are not men" #Khaleesi 😈🐉 #GoT

A post shared by Alexandra Cooper (@_alexandracooper_) on

@boutinela

A post shared by Alexandra Cooper (@_alexandracooper_) on

Eat yo wheaties

A post shared by Alexandra Cooper (@_alexandracooper_) on

If “Thor” is known as “The King of New York” then she can be known as “The Queen.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia