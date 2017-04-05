Police: Missing 53-Year-Old Detroit Woman Needs Her Medication [PHOTO]

April 5, 2017 1:18 PM
phyllis whitfield Police: Missing 53 Year Old Detroit Woman Needs Her Medication [PHOTO]

Phyllis Whitfield (credit: Detroit police)

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police and family members are looking for tips to find a missing 53-year-old woman.

Phyllis Whitfield was last seen at her home in the 11900 block of Glenfield on Sunday April 2, at around 7 p.m., according to police.

She is described as a black female, 5’4” tall and 190 lbs. She was last seen wearing a short brown wig styled in a bob cut, a long sleeved white blouse and black Levi’s jeans.

Police say Whitfield suffers from mental illness and has not had her medication since Sunday.

Anyone who may have seen this missing woman or who knows of her whereabouts is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5940.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia