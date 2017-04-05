Police: Missing 53-Year-Old Detroit Woman Needs Her Medication [PHOTO]

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police and family members are looking for tips to find a missing 53-year-old woman.
Phyllis Whitfield was last seen at her home in the 11900 block of Glenfield on Sunday April 2, at around 7 p.m., according to police.
She is described as a black female, 5’4” tall and 190 lbs. She was last seen wearing a short brown wig styled in a bob cut, a long sleeved white blouse and black Levi’s jeans.
Police say Whitfield suffers from mental illness and has not had her medication since Sunday.
Anyone who may have seen this missing woman or who knows of her whereabouts is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5940.