Police: Shoplifter Trapped In Kohl’s Store After Closing Calls 911

April 5, 2017 11:48 AM

KENT, Ohio (AP) – Ohio police say a suspected shoplifter called 911 for help after she hid in a fitting room at closing time and got locked inside a department store.

Brimfield Township police say surveillance video from the incident at a Kohl’s store late last month shows her taking clothing items, then realizing she’s trapped in the store near Kent, roughly 35 miles (56 kilometers) southeast of Cleveland. Police say officers already were heading to the store when she called 911 because she set off alarms.

WJW-TV reports 35-year-old Joanne Havens told police she heard the store-closing announcements and simply didn’t leave in time.

But officers say they found stolen items in her purse.

The Ravenna woman has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor theft charge. Court records listed no attorney for her.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia