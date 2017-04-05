Prosecutors: Detroit Woman Charged With Murder In Drunken Driving Fatal Crash

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroit woman is facing a laundry list of charges, including murder, after authorities say she drove drunk, causing a crash that killed a 72-year-old man.

According to Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy, 51-year-old Kellie Nichole Stock was intoxicated, speeding and driving recklessly when she hit Bennie Sim’s truck as he was driving on Woodward near State Fair in Detroit.

It is alleged that Stock — who goes by multiple aliases, including Nicole Leigh Hetfield — fled from police who witnessed the crash, at around 2:15 p.m. on Monday, March 20.

Stock had a 32-year-old Detroit woman riding in the front passenger seat of her car at the time of the crash. Both women, police said, suffered serious injuries and were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Sims died at the scene.

Stock was arraigned at the hospital on Monday, April 3, on the following charges:

Second degree murder; reckless driving causing death; operating while intoxicated causing death; operating while license is suspended revoked or denied – causing death; fleeing the police first degree; fleeing the police second degree; reckless driving causing serious impairment of a body function; operating while intoxicated causing serious injury; operating while license is suspended revoked or denied – causing serious injury.

Upon her release from the hospital, Stock will be remanded to jail.

A pretrial conference in the case is scheduled for Monday, April 17, and a preliminary exam for the following Monday.

Michigan Department of Corrections records show Stock has previous convictions for theft, drug possession and resisting arrest.